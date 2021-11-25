VERITY Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,771 Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,431,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.20 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.