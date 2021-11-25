VERITY Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $129.20 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.