Veracity Capital LLC Sells 367 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $540,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

