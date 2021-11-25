Veracity Capital LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 152.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 150,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 90,942 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $107.77 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.22 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.