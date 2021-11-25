Veracity Capital LLC Buys 228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $337.91 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.