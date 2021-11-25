Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

