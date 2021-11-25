Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $91.56 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 140.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $91,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,409.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,403.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

