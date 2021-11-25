Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 303,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,085,042 shares.The stock last traded at $428.49 and had previously closed at $429.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 208.4% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

