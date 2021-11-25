Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,183 shares.The stock last traded at $285.04 and had previously closed at $289.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

