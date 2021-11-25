Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by BEAM Asset Management LLC

BEAM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $231.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.60 and its 200-day moving average is $224.58.

