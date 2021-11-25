Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Tiaa Fsb’s 10th Largest Position

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,756,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.46. 543,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,158. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $197.80 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

