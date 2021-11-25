Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 15,506 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Myomo were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Myomo by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myomo by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 276,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Myomo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.25. Myomo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.10. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO).

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.