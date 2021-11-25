Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 11,643 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200 day moving average of $179.34. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.95 and a 12 month high of $193.31.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.