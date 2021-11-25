Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of MeiraGTx worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 12,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 30,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,841. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGTX opened at $18.88 on Thursday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a market cap of $839.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.08). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 391.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

