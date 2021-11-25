Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.81% of Predictive Oncology worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Predictive Oncology Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $70.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 1,887.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

