Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after acquiring an additional 946,427 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth $48,186,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $19,701,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth $13,125,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

