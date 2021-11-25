Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 614.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,756,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,070. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

