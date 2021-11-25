Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 74.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,343,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.17. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.