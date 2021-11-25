Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stake Lowered by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.60. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

