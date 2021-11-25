VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) is Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,900 shares during the quarter. VanEck Israel ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Israel ETF worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

NYSEARCA:ISRA opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. VanEck Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $52.13.

