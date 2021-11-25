VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.42 on Thursday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

