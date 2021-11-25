Valor Token (VALOR) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and $8.51 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001047 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Valor Token has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00046642 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.33 or 0.00241203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

