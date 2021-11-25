Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,120 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 49.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,102,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 695,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

