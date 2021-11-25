Valentino Dimanno Sells 1,895 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68.

TSE:STN opened at C$71.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.54. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$38.61 and a 12-month high of C$72.50.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9224476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

