USDX (USDX) Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005170 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007389 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 508.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

