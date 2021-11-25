Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $33.15. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 45,552 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

