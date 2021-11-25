Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down to $37.27

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $33.15. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 45,552 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.
In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
