Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.49 Million

Analysts expect Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to announce $75.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Upland Software posted sales of $78.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $301.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $302.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.20 million, with estimates ranging from $304.23 million to $310.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,385. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.48.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,637 shares of company stock valued at $703,472. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

