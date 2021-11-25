United Microelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 704% compared to the average volume of 5,546 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 299.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

