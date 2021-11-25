United Microelectronics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 44,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 704% compared to the average volume of 5,546 put options.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 299.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 131.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UMC opened at $11.41 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.
UMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
