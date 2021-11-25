United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from United-Guardian’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48.

United-Guardian has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

UG opened at $17.09 on Thursday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $78.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of United-Guardian worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.