Unique Fabricating, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Unique Fabricating in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.40. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unique Fabricating by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unique Fabricating during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. Limited Partn Peninsula acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

