Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.78

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.78 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 14.12 ($0.18). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19), with a volume of 793,826 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.

In other Union Jack Oil news, insider Joseph OFarrell bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

