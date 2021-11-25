Unigestion Holding SA Trims Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,923 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 78,426 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $26,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.74. 728,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

