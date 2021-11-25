Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 118,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,205. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $103.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.