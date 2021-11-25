Unigestion Holding SA Has $55.74 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 21.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,025 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $55,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 364.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,449,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

