Unigestion Holding SA Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.13% of A. O. Smith worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 276,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,127,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

NYSE:AOS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.39. 846,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

