Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $57.03 on Major Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $69.43 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00096770 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Unifty has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unifty alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,452 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.