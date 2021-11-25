UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Head-To-Head Comparison

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) and Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UniCredit and Camden National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $17.07 billion N/A -$3.18 billion N/A N/A Camden National $207.69 million 3.48 $59.49 million $4.71 10.34

Camden National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UniCredit.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UniCredit and Camden National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 0 5 5 0 2.50 Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50

Camden National has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.82%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than UniCredit.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and Camden National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A Camden National 35.38% 13.18% 1.37%

Summary

Camden National beats UniCredit on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core. The Commercial Banking Italy segment offers products, services and consultancy to fulfill transactional, investments and credit needs of customers. The Commercial Banking Germany segment provides all German customers with a complete banking products and services. The Commercial Banking Austria segment offers its Austrian customers with banking products and services. The Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) segment deals with large corporate and multinational clients as well as institutional clients of UniCredit Group. The Group Corporate Centre segment leads, controls and supports the management of assets and related risks of the Group as a whole and of the single Group companies in their respective areas of competence. The Non-Core segment focuses on the management of selected assets of Commercial Banking Italy. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, It

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

