UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. UMH Properties reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 10.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.50. 182,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.11. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 116.92%.

UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

