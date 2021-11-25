Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Investment analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

