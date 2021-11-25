Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDMY. KeyCorp started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.64.

Get Udemy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.