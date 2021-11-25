UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of NextGen Healthcare worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,835,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,443,000 after buying an additional 79,380 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after buying an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -268.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

