UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter valued at $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 11.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.