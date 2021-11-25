UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $79,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 28.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $165,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the second quarter worth $269,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

