UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vaxart were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

VXRT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The firm has a market cap of $893.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

