UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 689.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

BATRK stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.26 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.