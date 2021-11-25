UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 224,652 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

CCO stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.48. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.