Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,894 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Turning Point Brands worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 88,855 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $37.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

