Tucows (TSE:TC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.28

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$103.28 and traded as high as C$110.02. Tucows shares last traded at C$109.51, with a volume of 860 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 124.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$103.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.56.

Tucows Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

