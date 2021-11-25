Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 158,529 shares of company stock worth $191,999 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

