TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $5.35 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $5.35 million and $195,104.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00240202 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00088506 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

